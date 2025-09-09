Villa Maria College celebrates its highest total enrollment in school history

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Twins Angelina and Blake Budelewski are starting their first semester of college together at Villa Maria College, part of a record-breaking enrollment that marks the highest total in the private Catholic school's history.

The Budelewski twins chose Villa Maria for its close-knit community atmosphere, continuing a lifelong bond as they pursue higher education.

"We've always stuck together," Angelina Budelewski said. "Villa is definitely a college for us, we're definitely the type of people that love having a close community."

Blake Budelewski praised the school's personalized approach to education.

"Here it's more like a one-on-one school; they want to teach you one-on-one," he said.

Villa Maria College, founded in 1961, has achieved its highest total enrollment in school history for the 2025-2026 academic year with 630 students. The milestone represents more than a 15% increase in enrollment over the past three years.

Dr. Matthew Giordano, president of Villa Maria College, attributed the growth to the institution's educational approach resonating with local students.

"I think it means that there is a real need for the type of education that we provide," Giordano said. "That's what we are here to do is resonating primarily with young people in our community. It really speaks to the fact that the whole college here has bought into our culture, our vision, and our mission."

The enrollment surge isn't limited to Villa Maria. Other local institutions, including the University at Buffalo, Canisius University, St. Bonaventure University, and Daemen University, are also experiencing rising enrollment numbers.

Villa Maria works to make higher education accessible, with 99% of students receiving some form of financial aid. The college offers a variety of in-demand degree programs designed to meet current market needs.

"So things like animation, game design, and filmmaking," Giordano said. "We have new programs in crime scene investigation, sports management. So there is real interest in those programs."

Freshman Kassidi Kirsch chose Villa Maria for its specialized offerings.

"It's one of the few colleges that were close to me that offered my program, which is photography," Kirsch said.

Fellow freshman Carmella Jozwiak highlighted the welcoming campus environment.

"It's very nice. The people here are very different, very welcoming," Jozwiak said.

Giordano emphasized the college's community-focused mission.

"We like to say we are not a community college, but we are a college of, and for the community," he said.

For Angelina Budelewski, the enrollment surge comes as no surprise given the college's inclusive approach.

"I really believe this college is a good fit for a lot of people, I feel like it's open arms to everyone," she said.