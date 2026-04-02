LANCASTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Lancaster homeowner says sinking ground and spreading sinkholes along her property line are threatening her garage foundation and property values.

Christine Francis has been fighting the erosion issue for two years. She said water keeps pooling and washing the soil away in her backyard.

"You can actually see the water running right down here and now all of this is collapsing, which is now right on the property line," Francis said.

"There is no pipe which is causing the erosion of the soil, which is affecting my property in that I cannot put up a permanent fence," Francis said. "It is affecting the base of my garage, which is up against the property line, and also my property values."

WATCH: Lancaster homeowner raises concerns over sinkholes, erosion near property line

Lancaster homeowner raises concerns over sinkholes, erosion near property line

Francis believes the root cause is a failed drainage system. She said the issue could be fixed with a new pipe.

"When these houses were built in 1957, the village put in the original pipes, which have since disintegrated," Francis said. "So they just need to it needs to be replaced, as simple as that."

Francis said she hits a wall when trying to find out who is responsible and has reached out to the DEC for answers.

Village of Lancaster Mayor Bill Schroeder said he was previously unaware of the issue but is now looking into it.

The Department of Public Works plans to visit the property. The department added that the area is technically sound and may only need additional soil.

"I'm a widow, I'm on my own. I'm 75 years old. I'm just trying to take care of things so that it's not threatening. This is my asset. This is all I have at this point," Francis said.

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