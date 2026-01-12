LANCASTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — St. Mary's Catholic Elementary School in Lancaster is preparing to open a second campus due to growing enrollment.

"It’s an exciting time to be a member of St. Mary’s," Glenn Olejniczak, principal of St. Mary’s Catholic Elementary School, said.

WKBW Inside St. Mary's Catholic Elementary School in Lancaster.

Principal Olejniczak said the school has experienced significant growth recently, prompting the decision to move the middle school to the former Our Lady of Pompeii School building.

"Our school has recently gone through a period of growth, and we're excited to move our middle school over to the former Our Lady of Pompeii school," Olejniczak said. "We have a very strong faculty and staff, and we have a very, very strong partnership with our parents."

WATCH: 'It’s an exciting time': St. Mary's Catholic Elementary School in Lancaster prepares to expand

"Last year they actually had a waiting list at some of their grade levels," Joleen Dimitroff, superintendent, Catholic Elementary Schools, Diocese of Buffalo, said.

Catholic School Superintendent for the Buffalo Diocese, Joleen Dimitroff, tells me this is part of a realignment of Catholic schools in Lancaster and Depew.

About 75 pre-K through 3rd grade students are currently attending Our Lady of Blessed Sacrament School in Depew. They will join the St. Mary's school family next school year when that building physically closes.

WKBW Joleen Dimitroff, superintendent, Catholic Elementary Schools, Diocese of Buffalo.

"Do you think people misunderstand this as school closing because Our Lady of Blessed Sacrament School will physically shut down?" I asked.

"The families - OLBS were informed -- we've been working behind the scenes with their pastor and their principal over the last couple of months to come up with a viable solution. They've already downsized three years ago from a pre-K-8 to a pre-K-4," replied Dimitroff. "Because we're doing this in a timely manner. We're not waiting until the last minute to be able to talk about the consolidation. We have a very strong transition team."

WKBW Outside Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament School in Depew.

Currently, St. Mary's houses pre-K-3 through 8th-grade students. Next school year, the main building will accommodate pre-K-3 through 5th grade, while 6th, 7th and 8th graders will attend classes at the former Our Lady of Pompeii Catholic School building in Lancaster. That school was closed in 2014.

Students said they're excited about the upcoming changes. Allie Sass, a current student, said the expansion will benefit the school community.

WKBW The former Our Lady of Pompeii Catholic School building in Lancaster.

"I feel it's going to be really good for our school because the middle school is really small right now, so I think it's gonna be a good upgrade," Sass said. "All of my friends and me too are very excited about it."

The school's sense of community remains central to its identity, according to Olejniczak.

WKBW Allie Sass, 7th grader, St. Mary's.

"One of the phrases that we use is - St Mary's is so much more than just a school," Olejniczak said.

Sass echoed that sentiment, describing the school's family-like atmosphere.

"It's a good small community where everybody is family and friends, and I think it is just such a good place to go to school," Sass said.

