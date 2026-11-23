CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — As recent delays and a Delta outage rattle holiday plans, travelers at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport share their worries — but officials say operations are back to normal.

Recent flight delays have travelers heading home for Thanksgiving weekend worried about their journeys.

WKBW Flight boards at the Buffalo Airport.

I caught up with Emma Lipshultz as she arrived from Miami, flying alone for the first time with her 3-month-old daughter. She came to see her dad, who lives in Orchard Park. But with weeks of flight delays and Sunday's Delta outage, she was nervous about traveling for Thanksgiving.

"I definitely was nervous about that, but we were very happy that we made it," Lipshultz said.

Her return trip is also on her mind.

"We're going back on Sunday, which is again a busy time to fly, so I'm a little bit nervous about that," Lipshultz said.

WKBW Emma Lipshultz, from Miami, arrived at Buffalo Airport.

Another traveler, headed home to Kansas City on a Delta flight after a conference in Canada, is also worrying about the recent flight disruptions.

"I heard horror stories about my colleagues and other friends who were traveling, and it's just pretty crazy when things like that happen," Dithi Banerjee said.

Banerjee said the impact goes beyond passengers.

"It's not just the passengers. I feel for the airport employees. I feel for the airline employees, who really have to face the brunt of all of the anxiety and the disappointment," Banerjee said.

WKBW Dithi Banerjee, from Kansas City, at Buffalo Airport.

NFTA spokesperson Kelly Khatib tells me operations at the Buffalo airport have been back to normal.

"Anytime that anyone's travel plans or wherever you're going is interrupted, it can be frustrating for people, but I think the biggest thing that people should remember is air travel is the safest way to go," Khatib stated. "You could be traveling out of the Buffalo airport, and everything is a-okay, but when you get to your second destination, if you have a stop in between, that might be different."

WKBW NFTA spokesperson Kelly Khatib.

The best advice if you're flying: download your airline's app and carry on your luggage if you can. No matter where you're headed, it's always advised to arrive at least an hour and a half early.

WATCH: 'It can be frustrating for people': Air travelers weigh in on recent flight delays and disruptions

'It can be frustrating for people': Air travelers weigh in on recent flight delays and disruptions

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