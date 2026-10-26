DEPEW, N.Y. (WKWB) — Repairs are underway at the Buffalo-Depew Amtrak station after a passenger who fell on the deteriorating platform raised concerns about its condition and what could happen to other travelers.

Greg Rabb reached out to 7 News in September after he stumbled while stepping off an Amtrak train at the station.

Rabb wasn't seriously hurt, but said he had been complaining about the deteriorating concrete for years.

A month later, crews are now working on the platform.

WATCH: 'I wanted to do a little dance': Repairs begin at deteriorating Depew Amtrak platform

'I wanted to do a little dance': Repairs begin at deteriorating Depew Amtrak platform

"I came up here just to look because I was thrilled," Rabb said. "I was so excited. I wanted to do a little dance."

When 7 News first spoke with Rabb, he showed areas where the concrete was cracked and crumbling.

"You can see over here that that concrete is ready to collapse," Rabb said at the time. "I think this whole thing should be closed, but then you wouldn't have train service in Depew."

Construction equipment was already at the station then, but work had not begun.

7 News reached out to Amtrak, CSX and Congressman Tim Kennedy's office to find out what was preventing the repairs from moving forward.

The holdup involved a "flagger" from CSX, which shares the tracks with Amtrak. A flagger was needed before construction could safely take place near the tracks. CSX said last month it was working to provide one.

On Monday morning, Rabb returned to the station to pick up tickets for a trip later in the week and found crews at work.

"Miracle of miracles, I think in part because of what you're doing and what Channel 7 is doing and then the congressman's office, we finally got it going," Rabb said. "I'm really excited."

WKBW

A crew from Ideal Concrete was working to seal cracks in the platform, while a flagger was stationed nearby.

The Buffalo-Depew station has a special connection to Rabb and his family. His father worked for New York Central and later Amtrak, and Rabb's family helped raise money for the buffalo statue in front of the station.

For Rabb, however, getting the platform repaired is ultimately about making the station safer for everyone who uses it.

"I mean, it'll make it safer and nicer for everybody, and it'll make Buffalo look better when people come from out of town," he said.