DEPEW, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo train enthusiast says he fell and briefly lost consciousness stepping off an Amtrak train at the Depew station Monday.

He blames the old and crumbling platform at the station.

Gregory Rabb was returning from a trip to Baltimore when he stepped off the train and fell.

"I handed my bag to the car attendant and then before I knew it I stepped down and hit my knee. For some reason I fell on my left knee. Hit the concrete and blacked out. Next thing I knew, the car attendant was helping me get up," Rabb said.

Rabb has been raising concerns about the condition of the platform for years. Much of it is now blocked off, and a temporary fence has been installed in at least one area.

"They had to put this temporary fence in because this… the regular one…. it's ready to give way," Rabb said.

"I shouldn't be able to do this," Rabb said as he wiggled the rail of the old fence.

Rabb said he is able to walk and recovering from the fall but worries others could be hurt.

"I'm luckily very healthy, but, you know, I had my spill," Rabb said.

Despite his frustrations with the platform's condition, Rabb praised the station's employees.

"The staff at the station, they're wonderful people. I love them. But look at this," said Rabb, showing how most of the platform remains blocked off and has been for years, limiting the space available for passengers boarding and exiting trains.

WATCH: 'It's falling apart': Buffalo train enthusiast calls for repairs to Depew Amtrak station platform

'It's falling apart': Buffalo train enthusiast calls for repairs to Depew Amtrak station platform

Two years ago, Amtrak told the Buffalo News that repairs would begin by the middle of 2025. No construction was underway during a visit to the station Tuesday.

Rabb said the deteriorating platform reflects poorly on the city.

"It makes us look like a dump," Rabb said.

Rabb is calling for a full overhaul of the platform.

"I want the platform completely redone and restored so people can get on and off the train easily, especially visitors, not just locals, and I want it to be improved to make Buffalo look good because right now it makes Buffalo look terrible," Rabb said.

I reached out to Amtrak and CSX and Congressman Tim Kennedy's office tells me they've inquiries as well about any plans to repair the platform.

I had been hearing one of the holdups in the repair work involved CSX providing what's known as a flagger to monitor safety aspects of construction.

CSX got back to me Tuesday afternoon and said: "We recognize the importance of this work and anticipate flaggers to be available to assist with this project in early October."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

