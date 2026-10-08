Erie County clerk race heats up over gun show with Nazi paraphernalia

DEPEW, N.Y. (WKBW) — The race for Erie County clerk is intensifying after County Executive Mark Poloncarz criticized Republican County Clerk Mickey Kearns for using county resources to promote the Niagara Frontier Gun Show, a private event recently held in Hamburg where a vendor was selling Nazi paraphernalia.

WKBW One of the Nazi-era items displayed at gun show.

Kearns used the clerk's social media page to promote the gun show.

"This was a private gun show that also, as part of the gun show, had a vendor that was selling Nazi paraphernalia," Poloncarz said.

WKBW Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz.

Poloncarz appeared outside the Erie County Auto Bureau in Depew to join Steve Meyer, the Democratic candidate challenging Kearns and State Assemblymember Karen McMahon.

Meyer is calling out his opponent for using taxpayer resources to promote the gun show featuring the Nazi-era items and accuses Kearns of taking a campaign contribution from the vendor.

"My grandmother was a runner in the resistance movement against the Nazis, and one day she was caught, and they shot her in the chest, and they thought she died, but she did not. She got up, she kept living and she lived the rest of her life with a bullet in her chest that Nazis put there,” Meyer said.

WKBW Steve Meyer, the Democratic candidate for Erie County Clerk.

Meyer said he plans to file an ethics complaint and additional complaints related to the matter.

"I will be filing an ethics complaint with the Erie County Board of Ethics and working with other members of our State Assembly and Senate delegation to file other complaints where necessary to ensure that a proper investigation is conducted into this business," Meyer said.

Throughout the news conference, Erie County Republican Party Chairman Michael Kracker interrupted the Democrats, accusing them of singling out the county clerk while other government agencies also attended the gun show.

WKBW Erie County Republican Party Chairman Michael Kracker showed up at news conference.

"The reality is — the gun show is a widely attended event... It would be no different than promoting a Bills game... and telling people that there's a Bills game happening on Sunday," Kracker said.

Kracker said Nazi paraphernalia should not have been at the show but noted there were multiple government agencies in attendance, including the county's Suicide Prevention Coalition.

"I would imagine the Suicide Prevention Coalition would not have been there if they knew that Nazi paraphernalia was sold, but only they can say that," Poloncarz said.

WKBW Erie County Clerk Mickey Kearns standing behind pistol permit table at gun show.

The clerk's office attended the gun show for pistol permits.

Kearns was not available for an interview and issued a statement calling the allegations false. He also pointed out that a number of agencies were at the gun show and condemned Nazi symbols and anti-Semitism.

Statement in Response to False Allegations Concerning Hamburg Gun Show:



“Facts matter, and political opponents should not misrepresent the role of a public office for campaign purposes.



Any claim or insinuation that I promoted or endorsed the sale of Nazi paraphernalia is an outright lie. I have been a longtime supporter of the Jewish community throughout my entire career.



Trying to turn the lawful work of the County Clerk’s Office into an accusation that I support this type of paraphernalia is dishonest and politically motivated. The County Clerk’s office was one of numerous government agencies, including the City of Buffalo present at the gun show.



The Pistol Permit department and its union employees were solely there to assist licensed pistol permit holders with adding lawful firearm purchases to their existing permits.



I was not aware that any vendor was displaying such material, nor did my office promote or endorse the sale of those items. Let’s be clear: I condemn Nazi symbols, hate, and antisemitism in the strongest possible terms. ”



Erie County Clerk Michael P. Kearns



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