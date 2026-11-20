DEPEW, NY (WKBW) — A family is outraged that their disabled loved one was removed from a group home in Depew and sent to one in Orchard Park without proper warning.

"We were given less than 24 hours’ notice that this was going to happen," remarked Rose Collins, sister.

Laure Mercurio, 60, has a developmental disability, uses a wheelchair and is nonverbal. She relies on round-the-clock care. Unable to speak for herself, her sisters, Rose Collins and Paul Mercurio, are speaking out on her behalf.

"It's unacceptable. It's unheard of," said her sister Paula Mercurio.

WKBW Paul Mercurio and Rose Collins.

The family got a call learning that Laure and six other medically frail residents moved out from the state-operated group home on Conway in Depew, a place they say their sister was thriving at.

"It's been a lovely, cohesive family unit. It's been a breath of fresh air, both for our sister, who has blossomed and thrived," Mercurio noted.

WKBW Laure Mercurio, group home resident.

"This is totally unacceptable to us. They have basically ripped apart this family unit. They decimated it," Collins said.

The family was told it was an emergency evacuation to remodel two bathrooms in the home.

WKBW Construction crews at the Depew location.

Laure was moved to a smaller group home on Baker Road in Orchard Park. But others were also sent to group homes in Perrysburg and New Albion.

Normally, the Office for People with Developmental Disabilities offers families a chance to do a site visit before a move, but that never happened.

WKBW Group home in Orchard Park.

"Laying eyes on the particular place is hugely important — meeting the people that may be taking care of Laure is extremely important," Mercurio explained.

"She now doesn't have much room to ambulate in the home. It's a very smaller home," Collins noted.

Staffers were also moved around, and the family worries about continuity of care.

"If she misses any meds for her epilepsy she can go into cluster seizures, and potentially die," Mercurio worries.

WKBW Laure Mecurio with family.

"Medication errors increase, and Laure is very medical frail. She needs to be monitored very closely,” Collins noted.

“We've already noticed an uptick in seizure activity," Mercurio responded.

The Office for People with Developmental Disabilities sent me this statement:

"Occasionally, OPWDD must implement temporary relocations to ensure the safety of people living in group homes when construction is needed to make improvements. We understand how disruptive temporary relocations are to people's lives, and we continuously evaluate our residential footprint to maintain health and safety with as little disruption as possible. We are currently working to reunite residents who have been impacted by the recent temporary move due to ongoing construction."



Office for People with Developmental Disabilities

But the family tells me they have no clear answers if or when Laure might return to the Depew home.

"Residents and staff are not to be treated like card boxes, scattered about and thrown caution to the wind," Mercurio reflected.

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