CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — New Buffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore has not played a game with the team yet, but he is already scoring big points with fans.

Moore, who was acquired in a trade with the Chicago Bears this offseason, was recently shopping with his family at the Walden Galleria when he stopped into Tee Shirt University.

Once inside, he purchased every DJ Moore jersey T-shirt the store had in stock — not for himself, but to give away. The 27 T-shirts totaled more than $1,200. Moore told the store to give them away to fans for free.

Tee Shirt University put a special tag on each shirt, noting it was paid for by Moore.

WATCH: Buffalo Bills WR DJ Moore buys entire stock of shirts, tells store to give them away to fans

Buffalo Bills WR DJ Moore buys entire stock of shirts, tells store to give them away to fans

Scot Marshall, assistant manager at Tee Shirt University, witnessed the gesture firsthand.

"Tell them the price, he goes, 'OK, I'm buying it.' I'm like, 'What? Do you know the guy or work for him? ' and he's like, 'Yeah, I work for him,'" Marshall said.

"He's kind of joking around. So he buys them, he goes, 'I'm going to leave them all here, if anybody comes and they want one, just tell them, DJ Moore bought it for them.' And then he walks out the door, and he pokes his head back in and goes, 'Yeah, it's me.' And he just walks away, and it was a very nice thing that he did," Marshall said.

Marshall said the gesture meant a lot to the store and the community.

"It means a lot. I mean, it shows he cares. He's loving the community so far. So yeah, he's just a very nice guy, and that's the kind of athlete we usually get in the city," Marshall said.

Tee Shirt University shared fan reactions to receiving the free shirts on social media — posts that Moore has acknowledged.

The store did not advertise the giveaway, but as of this morning, only two shirts remained.

Moore and the Bills return to the practice field for training camp in late July.