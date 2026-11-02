Blakeman rallies WNY Republicans; Hochul campaigns in NYC on election eve

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — On the final day before Election Day, Republican gubernatorial candidate Bruce Blakeman held a "Get Out the Vote" rally in Cheektowaga, while Gov. Kathy Hochul remained in New York City.

Republicans packed a rally at the Diamond Hawk Golf Course in Cheektowaga Monday on election eve. They rallied against Hochul and came to back Blakeman.

WKBW Republican Congressman Nick Langworthy fired up at rally Monday.

"Are you ready to fire Kathy Hochul", shouted Republican Congressman Nick Langworthy from the stage.

The crowd was fired up to hear Blakeman, the Nassau County Executive, speak. He told them he wants to cut taxes and utility bills and focus on public safety and crime.

WKBW Republican gubernatorial candidate Bruce Blakeman rallies in Cheektowaga Monday.

"We're gonna make it more affordable, we're gonna create economic activity, better jobs, prosperity, and we're gonna rebuild all the cities, towns, and villages of Upstate New York and restore the western part of New York to its former glory," Blakeman said. “We will protect communities and I will always put your safety first.”

In New York City, a much different scene unfolded as incumbent Hochul conducted a final get-out-the-vote effort greeting citizens on the streets.

WKBW Gov. Kathy Hochul remained in New York City Monday



“My record of accomplishment delivering housing and good education, childcare, rebates for people to help pay with their utility bills, we've been delivering for New Yorkers,” Hochul said.

Hochul told reporters there is a big difference in this race between her and Blakeman.

"The contrast between myself and Bruce Blakeman, who says he wants to bring Trump-style leadership to Albany. If that doesn't scare everybody and run to the polls, I don't know what does. So, we are not letting that happen here in New York, and the power rests on the people in this community," Hochul said.

WKBW Erie County Democratic Committee Chairman Jeremy Zellner.

Erie County Democratic Committee Chairman Jeremy Zellner tells me they feel strong going into election day.

"She's running against a person that still thinks Donald Trump is the way to go in this country. Donald Trump has attacked this state, and Bruce Blakeman has let him, and he plans on continuing to let him attack our state," Jeremy Zellner said.

Erie County Republican Chairman Michael Kracker told the crowd they must get out the vote in the final hours because of the Democratic enrollment advantage in the state and county.

WKBW Erie County Republican Chairman Michael Kracker.

"I wouldn't say it's in any way desperation, but this is 'Get Out the Vote time,' and the hours are getting short and anybody that we don't hit stays home. Doesn't want to wake on election and say I don't like the outcome and I forgot to vote," Kracker said. “We have to work so much harder than the other side.”

A Siena University Poll, released October 28, put Hochul ahead of Blakeman 54% to 40%.

WATCH: Blakeman rallies WNY Republicans; Hochul campaigns in NYC on election eve

Blakeman rallies WNY Republicans; Hochul campaigns in NYC on election eve

Blakeman also visited Rochester, Syracuse and Binghamton and will end his tour in Manhattan, while Hochul is remaining in New York City Monday.

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