Easter tradition in full swing at Buffalo's Broadway Market

BUFFALO, N.Y. — For more than a century, the Broadway Market has been at the heart of Easter tradition in Buffalo. This year is no different, as vendors and visitors fill the space with the sights, sounds, and smells of the season.

Shoppers can find everything from fresh pastries and hand-pulled candy to jars of horseradish strong enough to make your eyes water. But for many, it’s not just about the food, it’s about family.

During a visit to the market this week, I tried a spoonful of the market’s famously strong horseradish—live on air. The verdict? Spicy.

With its deep roots in Buffalo’s Polish and Eastern European communities, the Broadway Market continues to thrive as a cultural hub. And while some faces may change, the sense of tradition remains.

The market is open year-round, but Easter remains its busiest and most cherished season.

