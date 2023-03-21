Easter season kicks off at the Broadway Market on Saturday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo's historic Broadway Market will kick off the Easter season on Saturday at 8 a.m.

“Visiting Buffalo’s historic Broadway Market at Easter time is a tradition for many families in Buffalo and Western New York. Family-owned businesses, passed from generation to generation, have created some of our City’s best loved foods and memories for generations. We are looking forward to another great Easter Season at the Broadway Market and the continued transformation of the facility into a state-of-the-art regional destination.” - Mayor Byron Brown

The Easter Bunny will be at the market daily from March 25 through April 8th. You can find a list of entertainment on the market's website here.

Below are the market's hours throughout the Easter season:

Saturday March 25 — 8:00 am – 5:00 pm

Sunday March 26 — 9:00 am – 4:00 pm

Monday, March 27 - Saturday, April 1 — 8:00 am – 5:00 pm

Palm Sunday April 2 — 9:00 am – 5:00 pm

Monday April 3 - Wednesday April 5 — 8:00 am – 6:00 pm

Holy Thursday April 6 — 8:00 am – 7:00 pm

Good Friday — 6:00 am – 7:00 pm

Holy Saturday — 6:00 am – 5:00 pm

It will be closed on Easter Sunday and reopen on Dyngus Day, Monday, April 10.

Plans to transform the market into a state-of-the-art, sustainable, and regional destination are already underway. A $1.2 million exterior renovation has recently been completed and an additional $40 million has been allocated to the revitalization of the facility.