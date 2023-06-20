East Buffalo neighbors look forward to Kensington Expressway transformation

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Buffalo neighbors’ voices are being heard as part of the planning for a major renovation of the Kensington Expressway in the Queen City.

WKBW The Kensington Expressway in Buffalo.

The Expressway divided east Buffalo when it was built, but now the state is trying to make amends by spending $1 billion to transform the Humboldt Park neighborhood and calling it a “game-changer.”

“I’m going to remain hopeful that when this is finished that I feel some kind of healing from that,” remarked Grace Tate, Buffalo resident.

Grace Tate is a community voice you want to hear from. She grew up in the Humboldt Parkway neighborhood before the Kensington Expressway was built.

WKBW Grace Tate, Buffalo resident.

The Buffalo woman says she remembers how this Expressway ripped apart and destroyed a beautiful city neighborhood after it was constructed in the 1960s.

“I don't think that this project can ever bring it back to what it was,” replied Tate.

The public gathered at the Buffalo Museum of Science Tuesday for two separate public sessions to review the New York State Department of Transportation project that would cover a section of the Expressway with a tunnel and restore a parkway on top.

WKBW Residents look over project Tuesday.

“I may be a little skeptical on that, but I certainly think that this is going to improve the look of the community and hopefully will help revitalize some of the neighborhood,” Tate replied.

“It's a good start for the community to come together, but I think we should be a lot more done,” stated Steve Patrick, Buffalo Resident.

The DOT hosting two meetings Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and a second from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. as part of its ongoing public engagement process. It features information on the current progress, options, and community ideas on this project. The ‘open house’ setting allows community members to visit several stations with project leaders on hand to answer questions.

WKBW Steve & Debra Patrick live on Humboldt Parkway in Buffalo.

“What do you want to expect from this project?” Buckley asked. “I want to connect both sides of Humboldt Parkway, easy access for the individuals to get across and the traffic. Hopefully, it will keep the noise down,” responded Patrick.

“We need more income. We need more. We don't have a mall. I would like to spend my dollars in Buffalo. I don't want to go to Cheektowaga. I don't want to go to Amherst. Let's just keep it going. Let’s not stop here. Let’s put Buffalo back to what it was,” Debra Patrick noted.

Steve and Debra Patrick tell me they've lived on Humboldt Parkway for about 20 years.

These residents say there needs to be more help for east Buffalo businesses in the Humboldt neighborhood.

WKBW Kensington Expressway divided community.

They also want their streets and sidewalks fixed, and that's exactly what state DOT Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez says has been added to this project. She says it will also include a new roundabout at Best Street.

“It will allow the traffic to move but also allow people and people riding bikes to move as well, and through a green space, that's what we mean when we are talking about reconnecting a community,” explained Commissioner Dominguez.

WKBW NYSDOT Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez.

The DOT is also working to make sure they don't disrupt property owners as the plan moves forward.

“We’re looking at how we can minimize the impact and the footprint of the project itself, recognizing that, you know, we want to do all we can to preserve all the property owners’ rights,” replied Commissioner Dominguez.

An environmental assessment of the Expressway project also continues.

I did ask the commissioner when you can expect to see some construction begin. She says the earliest signs of construction could start at the end of 2024.

