East Aurora's Hamlin Park is the perfect setting for The Legend of Sleepy Hollow

EAST AURORA, NY (WKBW-TV — The Legend of Sleepy Hollow is the perfect outdoor production for the Aurora Players according to co-directors Richard Lattimer and Mary Loliger. Richard says "With this one I was just standing on the Pavilion and I go this would be really good for Sleepy Hollow."

The show is performed in Hamlin Park. Mary says "We have been rehearsing since early may and everybody has been working on various elements, learned their scripts and then slowly the last couple weeks we have been adding costumes, sound effects and working out all the blocking in the park itself."

The show will open Saturday night and run for four weekends, Saturdays and Sundays. Showtime is 7:30pm. It's free, but donations are appreciated.

Christopher Rimes plays Ichabod Crane and says the great thing about this production is the "assist" from Mother Nature, he says "It's going to get darker and darker as the story gets more spooky and twisted."

Hamlin Park is at 166 South Grove Street, East Aurora, NY 14052 You can get more information about The Legend Of Sleepy Hollow at the Aurora Players Website.

