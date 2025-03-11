East Aurora's Blue Eyed Baker expands with new rooftop bar

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Blue Eyed Baker, a beloved East Aurora café known for its handcrafted pastries and artisanal pizzas, is expanding with a brand-new rooftop bar set to open next weekend.

Located at 636 East Fillmore Avenue, the new space will feature a curated cocktail menu, expanded seating, and scenic views of East Aurora.

"This is going to be a little bit of a different vibe," said owner Alex Robinson. "We have a cocktail bar, a full bar here, a wonderful view of the ice rink, which is right across the street. We're going to have a wonderful full dinner menu with some really great options that we've been working months with our chef to create."

This French-inspired bakery also offers baking classes where you can learn how to bake everything from scones and macaroons to sourdough loaves and artisanal pizzas.

You can find additional information on upcoming events on the Blue Eyed Baker website.