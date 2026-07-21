EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WKBW) — An East Aurora farm is receiving an outpouring of community support after a crash on the 400 injured an employee and totaled the farm's delivery van.

Erba Verde Farms — which means "green grass" in Italian — has served Western New York for 16 years with grass-fed, pasture-raised meat and dairy products.

"So we produce pasture-raised pork, chicken, grass-finished beef, and we do dairy as well," co-owner Bryan Strzelec said.

The farm's products are a familiar sight at local farmers markets. They are also delivered throughout the community and available at an on-site store open daily from sunrise to sunset.

"People can come here anytime within those daylight hours and get our food and other food from other farms and other products from other farms," co-owner Mary Snyder said.

On the morning of June 29, an employee named Morgan was out making milk and meat deliveries when the farm's van was struck from behind on the 400.

"We got a call from an ambulance driver that our employee Morgan was in an accident on the 400," Strzelec said.

Strzelec rushed to the scene.

"So I immediately hopped in the car; it was only about 5 minutes from the farm here, and I drove out to check on her and make sure she's ok," Strzelec said.

Morgan is recovering from bruising and an arm injury and remains away from work. The farm's new delivery van was a total loss.

"Mostly I was concerned about her, you know vans can be replaced, you know, people can't," Strzelec said.

WATCH:

East Aurora farm community rallies after delivery van totaled in crash on Route 400

The community response was immediate.

"The amount of texts and phone calls and oh my gosh, I'm so sorry, was incredible," Snyder said.

Inspired by that support, a GoFundMe was launched to support Morgan during her recovery and to help the farm replace its delivery van as it navigates the insurance process.

The fundraiser surpassed its $8,000 goal within 48 hours.

"We really appreciate all the support that we've gotten from everyone," Snyder said.

For Strzelec, the response meant more than money.

"Feeling valued in the community. That is better than any paycheck you can get," Strzelec said.

