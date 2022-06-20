Early voting underway in Erie County, here is how you can vote

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Early voting for the June 28 primary began Saturday and runs through June 26 in New York State.

Through the first two days of early voting in Erie County, the Erie County Board of Elections reports that 1,741 ballots have been cast. If you were looking to participate in early voting, poll hours are weekdays from noon to 9 p.m. and weekends from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

"Voters may vote at any location regardless of where they reside & may also hand deliver completed absentee ballots to election inspectors at all early voting locations," the Erie County BOE said.

Last week the Erie County BOE reminded voters about a change to absentee ballot laws.

According to BOE, those who request an absentee ballot for the upcoming primary, and all subsequent elections, cannot vote in person except by affidavit because of a change in state law. In the past voters could vote at their assigned polling place even if they had requested and submitted an absentee.

You can find more information on early voting in Erie County here.