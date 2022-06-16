Erie County Board of Elections reminds voters of change to absentee ballot laws

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Board of Elections has issued a reminder to voters about a change to absentee ballot laws.

According to BOE, those who request an absentee ballot for the upcoming primary, and all subsequent elections, cannot vote in person except by affidavit because of a change in state law. In the past voters could vote at their assigned polling place even if they had requested and submitted an absentee.

The BOE said the affidavit vote will only be counted if it is determined that the absentee was not received.

“It is important for voters to recognize this change in mail-in ballot procedures, because in the past they could vote at their assigned polling place even if they had requested and submitted an absentee. The only option now is to vote by affidavit, and that will be discarded if we already have your absentee.” - Erie County Board of Elections Republican Commissioner Ralph Mohr

“The change in absentee law makes sense in terms of increasing the efficiency of the election-night reporting, but it does represent a break from what voters have been used to in the past. Every vote cast will be counted, but this approach improves the process.” - Erie County Board of Elections Democratic Commissioner Jeremy Zellner

Early voting for the primary begins Saturday and runs through June 26. You can find more information here.