BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — It's your voice, your vote.

We want to remind you that early voting for the June 27 primary is now underway.

There are 38 polling sites that will be open in Erie County over the next week.

The Erie County Board of Elections says 298 people cast their ballots Sunday, bringing the two day total to 764.

Polls are open 9 to 5 on weekends, and noon until 9 Monday through Friday.

Early voting ends next Sunday.