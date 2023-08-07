Watch Now
Early Risers: Mayer Brothers Cider Mill

Posted at 7:36 AM, Aug 07, 2023
WEST SENECA, NY — Mayer Brothers Cider Mill employees have an early morning wake-up, with bakers coming into the store at 3 a.m.

"I love getting up early in the morning. I'm afraid I'm going to miss something if I'm not, course I have to have my coffee," said Store Manager Colleen Nelson.

Nelson says on the opening day the store sold 12,000 donuts.

"It does get little frantic in here. But we like to be organized, so there's usually just like 5 people here, like a nice short, small crew that's really fast at decorating donuts. And that's how we get the jobs done," said Nelson.

