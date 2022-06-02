E-Bike Library opening on Buffalo's East Side

BUFFALO, N.Y (WKBW) — There's a new way to get around Buffalo's East Side. The East Side Bike Club is opening a bike shop and E-bike library to anyone who needs an innovative means of transportation to access jobs and essential services.

"Getting people to be able to go where they need to, when they need to, instead of having to rely on other means," said Damon Kimbrough, Project Co-Lead for the library.

It's the first of its kind in WNY, located on Kensington Ave. With this free resource, members of the East Side Bike Club are looking to increase mobility in the area.

"This is for people who have needs that exist outside of a short term one time use, they can pick up a bike here through our program and use it to commute for groceries, for work.>

So you can pick up a bike and use it for the week and come back to the library to renew. The E-bikes are battery powered and easier to ride.

"E-bikes are pedal assisted bikes, so they really give you a bit of an extra boost. Folks who would say I haven't ridden a bike in years, I am so out of shape...they got on an E-bike and loved it because it took away all those barriers," said Lori Lozano, Project Co-Lead.

There will also be mechanics on site, so you can bring your bike for repairs or donate one to be fixed and given out to someone in the neighborhood.

"It's a family, we care truly about each other, we look out for each other. It's set up purposely to make sure no one's left behind," said Lozano.

The grand opening cookout is Saturday June 4 at 1pm at 1057 Kensington Ave. And it goes beyond bikes, they'll be distributing groceries and household goods, collected in the aftermath of the May 14 Tops Supermarket attack, to local community members.

ESBC's weekly Saturday 10-mile community bike ride starting and ending at MLK Monument Plaza at MLK Jr. Park will precede the grand opening celebration, departing promptly at 10am. The public is welcome and encouraged to attend.