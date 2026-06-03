BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — E-15 gasoline has been gaining attention on social media and in Congress, where the House passed a bill with bipartisan support to allow year-round sales of the ethanol fuel blend.

David Fisher, the president of the New York Farm Bureau, called the passage "a big win for agriculture across the country, and for New York corn growers."

I worked with AAA to learn more about E-15 and what it means for drivers.

Valerie Puma, of AAA of Western and Central New York, explained what the fuel actually is.

"E15 is a mid-level gasoline blend containing 10.5 to 15% ethanol that the EPA approved in 2011 for use in certain vehicles," Puma said.

While E-15 has become more available in certain markets, it remains hard to find in New York State.

WATCH: E-15 gasoline explained: What drivers need to know about the ethanol fuel blend

E-15 gasoline explained: What drivers need to know about the ethanol fuel blend

"E15 is something that you may see in the Midwest, maybe if you're driving down South. So if you are doing a road trip this summer, maybe down to Florida, to the Southern states, or if you are going to the Midwest, then you may start to see that E-15 option pop up when you are going to gas stations," Puma said.

For drivers who can find it, E-15 could offer some savings.

"Typically, E15 sells for about 5 to 10 cents less per gallon than regular gasoline," Puma said.

The sale of E-15 is generally restricted during the summer months due to anti-pollution restrictions. In March, the Environmental Protection Agency waived those restrictions for the summer of 2026, citing higher gas prices as a factor.

However, E-15 is not recommended for all vehicles.

"All conventional vehicles older than model year 2001 are not designed for E15. Not only is the way that the engines and the transmission were designed back in the day, but also the pieces themselves. So the way that E15 has a greater ethanol content, the rubber, the plastic within the vehicle, they're not designed to withstand that higher ethanol content," Puma said.

The bill that would allow year-round sales of E-15 gasoline now moves to the Senate, where its future remains unclear.

