D’Youville University announces plans for new student housing project on West Avenue

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — D’Youville University has announced plans for a new student housing project at 443 West Avenue in Buffalo, which is scheduled to break ground in January 2026.
According to the university, it will offer primarily individual apartment-style units, which will each feature a full kitchen and in-unit laundry.
The project is expected to be completed by July 2027, to welcome students for the 2027–2028 academic year.
“This project is another example of how D’Youville is rising to meet the moment. With growing demand for housing—driven by the exciting momentum in our NCAA Division II athletics and the hopeful launch of our new College of Medicine— this new residence is not only timely, but essential.”
Dr. Lorrie Clemo, President of D’Youville University