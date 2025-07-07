D’Youville University announces plans for new student housing project on West Avenue

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — D’Youville University has announced plans for a new student housing project at 443 West Avenue in Buffalo, which is scheduled to break ground in January 2026.

According to the university, it will offer primarily individual apartment-style units, which will each feature a full kitchen and in-unit laundry.

D’Youville University

The project is expected to be completed by July 2027, to welcome students for the 2027–2028 academic year.