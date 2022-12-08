D'Youville Kavinoky Theatre is planning a HUGE sale of costumes and props

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW-TV) — They have been collecting costumes and props for forty-two seasons at the D'Youville Kavinoky Theatre in Buffalo and are planning to sell a lot of it. Executive Director Loraine O'Donnell says "Everything must go."

There are hundreds of costumes from every decade, including dresses, suits, ties, shoes, hats, fur coats and accessories. Everything has "been cleaned and is ready to go."

Loraine says "It's not easy for us to do this sale because it's kind of like getting rid of memories.But we have to-get rid of some of this stuff so we can make new memories."

There are plenty of bargains here, ties are $1, shirts and blouses are $2, dresses, skirts and coats are $3 and shoes are $4, with many of the props going for $10 or less.

The sale is Saturday, December 17 from 10am until 3pm. There is more information at the D'Youville Kavinoky Facebook page.