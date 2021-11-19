Dunkirk man indicted on kidnapping charge after hostage situation in June 2021

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Dunkirk man has been indicted on a kidnapping charge following a hostage situation in June 2021.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced 43-year-old Hiram Rivera was arraigned Wednesday in State Supreme Court on an indictment charging him with one count of kidnapping in the second degree. Rivera was virtually arraigned in June.

According to the district attorney's office on June 8, 2021 Rivera was allegedly at the female victim's home when she told him police were searching for him in connection with a crime that occurred earlier that morning in Chautauqua County. Rivera allegedly abducted the victim by forcing her at gunpoint out of her apartment and into her vehicle.

Around 3 p.m. the same day it is alleged that New York State police attempted to stop the vehicle and the driver continued at a high rate of speed for nearly 10 miles before crashing into the rear of another vehicle on Route 438 near Versailles Plank Road in the Town of Collins.

According to the district attorney's office, following the crash Rivera allegedly dragged the victim out of the vehicle while armed with a hammer and what appeared to be a pistol and he is accused of holding the victim against her will in a wooded area.

Rivera surrendered after nearly three hours of hostage negotiations and the victim was unharmed. A pellet gun was allegedly recovered after Rivera was taken into custody.

Rivera is scheduled to return December 8 for a pre-trial conference and continues to remain held without bail. He faces a maximum of 25 years in prison if convicted of all charges.