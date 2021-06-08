Suspect in custody after hostage situation on Cattaraugus Reservation

COLLINS, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State Police are investigating after a hostage situation occurred on State Route 438 on the Cattaraugus Reservation Tuesday.

According to police, around 6:25 p.m. the hostage was released in good condition and the suspect was taken into custody without incident just before 7:15 p.m.

Troopers say the incident started around 3:30 P.M. on State Route 438 near Versailles Plank Road in the Town of Collins after a crash.

The driver of one of the vehicles had a weapon and took a hostage, according to state police.

Seneca Nation President Matthew Pagels released the following statement on the incident: