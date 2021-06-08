Suspect in custody after hostage situation on Cattaraugus Reservation

COLLINS, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State Police are investigating after a hostage situation occurred on State Route 438 on the Cattaraugus Reservation Tuesday.
According to police, around 6:25 p.m. the hostage was released in good condition and the suspect was taken into custody without incident just before 7:15 p.m.
Troopers say the incident started around 3:30 P.M. on State Route 438 near Versailles Plank Road in the Town of Collins after a crash.
The driver of one of the vehicles had a weapon and took a hostage, according to state police.
Seneca Nation President Matthew Pagels released the following statement on the incident:
This afternoon, a dangerous and terrifying hostage situation unfolded following a traffic accident on Route 438, placing the entire community on our Cattaraugus Territory on edge. Thankfully, nobody was injured and the suspect was taken into custody without further incident. I want to thank our Seneca Nation Marshals and our many partners in law enforcement for their quick response to the scene and for their unwavering commitment to protecting the safety of our community.