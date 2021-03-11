Duff's Famous Wings terminates plans to open restaurant in Elmwood Village

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Plans to bring Duff's Famous Wings to Buffalo's popular Elmwood Village are over.

Franchise owner Greg Duell tells 7 Eyewitness News that he has officially signed a lease termination deal with Sinatra Development for the restaurant that was set to open in 2020 at 471 Elmwood Avenue, the longtime home of Casa di Pizza.

"The pandemic and government response has made us look at our plans differently," said Duell.

Duell says he hopes to one day bring Duff's to Buffalo, but did not elaborate.