Dual citizen living in Western New York shares perspective on tension between U.S. and Canada

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Rising tensions between the United States and Canada have citizens living on both sides of the border caught in the middle of a "tariff tug of war."

The recent implementation of tariffs on Canada by President Donald Trump aimed at addressing illegal immigration and drug flow across the border has sparked significant conversations, including for those with dual citizenship.

Denise Amato, a dual citizen living in the Town of Tonawanda, said the current climate can be difficult to navigate.

"I've noticed there is some strain," said Amato. "I'm concerned with that because we've been allies for so long."

Born in Niagara Falls, New York, and raised in Welland, Ontario, she holds strong connections in both countries and has noticed conversations on the tariffs being pushed to the forefront with family and friends.

Amato said she remains hopeful the long-standing relationship between the United States and Canada can overcome the current climate while understanding both sides of the tariff conversation.

“We are friends, and we will be friends forever," she said. "So let’s please not allow the political climate to affect that."

As these international tensions continue to evolve, perspectives like Amato’s remind us of the personal connections that shape political discourse.