Drunk driver sentenced after injuring woman in hit-and-run near Highmark Stadium after Buffalo Bills game

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 41-year-old Alfred D. Santiago of Kenmore was sentenced in State Supreme Court to 1 1/3 to 4 years in prison and his New York State driver’s license was revoked.

The district attorney's office said on September 8, 2024, Santiago was driving on West Abbott Grove Avenue in the Town of Orchard Park and hit a 63-year-old woman after a Buffalo Bills game. Witnesses attempted to stop the vehicle, but Santiago drove away without reporting the incident to the police. The 63-year-old woman was taken to ECMC and treated for injuries to her upper body and fractured ribs. She continues to receive treatment.

WATCH: 7 News obtained a video showing Bills fans trying to get the driver of the vehicle before he sped off into gameday traffic

'A scary experience': Watch bystanders try to stop alleged drunk driver after Buffalo Bills game

According to the DA, witnesses reported a description of the vehicle to police and Santiago was later located by Kenmore Police on Victoria Boulevard driving a sedan that matched the description. The officers also determined that Santiago was operating the vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

In February, Santiago pleaded guilty in State Supreme Court to one count of leaving the scene of an incident resulting in serious physical injury and one count of felony driving while intoxicated.