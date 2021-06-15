Driving his own ice cream truck and becoming "Chilly Billy "is a dream come true

CHEEKTOWAGA, NY (WKBW-TV) — When Bill Pavone, better known as "Chilly Billy" showed up at Union East Elementary School in his colorful ice cream truck he was greeted first by Staci Sass the PTA President. Staci says "We love this day. These kids have been through so much...we have an awesome school and Mr. Bill always comes out for us."

Bill had always wanted to have his own ice cream truck and finally got around to it about sixteen years ago. He's become the favorite "go-to" ice cream guy for schools, parties and special events.

Last year because of COVID he says his school business was pretty quiet. Bill says "We go from zero schools last year to having an over whelming amount of schools calling this year. It's phenomenal."

His ice cream truck is a converted short school bus. His theme music piped through the loud speaker was written by a friend. By next year Chilly Billy hopes to have a second truck on the road.

Bill admits that living his dream job of selling ice cream is pretty sweet. He says "It melts your heart when you see how happy the kids are for an ice cream treat."

You can contact Chilly Billy at his website.