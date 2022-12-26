Driving ban to be lifted for parts of Erie County at 7 a.m.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County will begin lifting a countywide travel ban at 7 a.m. this morning, county executive Mark Poloncarz announced this morning.

The driving ban will remain in effect for the entire city of Buffalo, Lackawanna, Amherst, Cheektowaga, Clarence, Evans, Hamburg, Orchard Park and West Seneca.

All other communities will no longer be under a ban, but drivers are encouraged to use caution.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">As of 7 AM, the Driving Ban will STILL be in effect for the cities of Buffalo and Lackawanna and the Towns of Amherst, Cheektowaga, Clarence, Evans, Hamburg, Orchard Park and West Seneca. It is lifted for all other towns as of 7 AM.<br><br>The Thruway and NYS route are still closed.</p>— Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) <a href="

The New York State Thruway remains closed from Rochester to the Pennsylvania line. Routes 5, 219 and 400 remain closed as of Monday morning.

Travel bans have been lifted in Niagara and Genesee counties.