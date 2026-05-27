Driver pleads guilty to multiple charges after he hit and killed a skateboarder in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 29-year-old Brian M. Borth, of Tonawanda, pleaded guilty in State Supreme Court to the following charges after he hit and killed a skateboarder in Buffalo in 2024:



One count of second-degree manslaughter

Two counts of second-degree vehicular manslaughter

One count of leaving the scene of an incident without reporting resulting in death

According to investigators, on May 8, 2024, Borth was driving a vehicle south on Niagara Street in Buffalo when he hit 21-year-old Allen Angel Ruiz, who was riding a skateboard, from behind near the intersection of Fargo Avenue. Ruiz was pronounced dead at the scene.

WATCH: GObike Buffalo calling for action after deadly hit-and-run on Niagara Street

'A real problem': GObike Buffalo calling for action after deadly hit-and-run on Niagara Street

The DA said after the initial impact, the Borth lost control of the vehicle, hit a parked vehicle in the northbound lane and crashed into a home. Borth then exited the vehicle and ran away from the scene. Police found him nearby a short time later and he was taken by ambulance to ECMC where he was treated for minor injuries.

According to the DA, the investigation determined that Borth was operating the vehicle while under the combined influence of alcohol and a drug, and was driving at a high rate of speed before the crash.

Borth is scheduled to be sentenced on August 14, and he faces a maximum of 15 years in prison. The DA said the prosecutor requested that Borth be remanded while pending sentence. He was released under supervision.