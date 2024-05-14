GObike Buffalo calling for action following hit and run on Niagara Street

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Several bike organizations calling for a change following a hit and run that killed a 21-year-old on Buffalo’s West Side.

Gobike and East Side Bike Club are pushing the city to take action five days after 21-year-old Allen Ruiz was on a skateboard and was killed by an unknown driver.

"We really need the infrastructure and we need to hold drivers accountable to see real change and see lives get saved,” says Kevin Heffernan, communications director of Gobike. "We're talking about a real problem here that everyone has recognized which is reckless driving in the city and it's going unchecked. we have a pedestrian death rate at a 41 year high."

President of East Side Bike Club says many need to be aware of their surroundings.

"We have to be very vigilant when it comes to being aware of our surroundings to make sure you recognize a lot of different things that are going on during this season,” Johnson says.

Erin copping along with her two kids ride almost everywhere in Buffalo including to school.

But last week's crash has her on edge.

"The tragic death of Allen Ruiz on the Niagara cycle track which is great infrastructure for this area and it makes me nervous,” she says. “Because I'm taking my life and the life of my kids every time we go out just hoping nobody is distracted."

Gobike plans to meet with some city council members in an effort to make their voices heard.

"We have invited two council members to our bike to school this Wednesday,” says Heffernan. “I'm hoping to hear back from them and that's another way for them to experience what's life is like outside of the car."

As for the victim in the hit-and-run these organizations say the mindset needs to change for everyone on the road.

"You're not at fault for your own death if you're wearing dark clothing. You're not at fault for being on a skateboard,” says Heffernan. “We need to put this reckless driving problem to rest by holding drivers accountable."