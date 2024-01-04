Driver facing multiple charges after seriously injuring 11-year-old bicyclist in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara County District Attorney's office announced that an indictment was unsealed in county court charging 25-year-old Juajhane Y. Cox of Niagara Falls, with second-degree assault, second-degree vehicular assault, driving while ability impaired by a drug, Leandra's Law DWI, reckless driving and other vehicle and traffic violations.

The district attorney's office said the charges are in connection to an incident in July 2023. Cox is accused of operating the vehicle that struck and seriously injured an 11-year-old bicyclist on Ferry Avenue in Niagara Falls.

Cox was arraigned in county court and released with an ankle monitor. Cox is scheduled to return on January 18 for further proceedings.

