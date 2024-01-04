Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Driver facing multiple charges after seriously injuring 11-year-old bicyclist in Niagara Falls

Screenshot 2024-01-04 at 12.31.51 PM.png
WKBW
Screenshot 2024-01-04 at 12.31.51 PM.png
Posted at 1:11 PM, Jan 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-04 13:11:11-05

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara County District Attorney's office announced that an indictment was unsealed in county court charging 25-year-old Juajhane Y. Cox of Niagara Falls, with second-degree assault, second-degree vehicular assault, driving while ability impaired by a drug, Leandra's Law DWI, reckless driving and other vehicle and traffic violations.

The district attorney's office said the charges are in connection to an incident in July 2023. Cox is accused of operating the vehicle that struck and seriously injured an 11-year-old bicyclist on Ferry Avenue in Niagara Falls.

Cox was arraigned in county court and released with an ankle monitor. Cox is scheduled to return on January 18 for further proceedings.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_50662_7Things_FS_White.jpg

Plan your weekend in WNY!