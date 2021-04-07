Driver charged with vehicular manslaughter in deadly crash in Clarence in January

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WKBW) — The driver who hit a vehicle head-on in a crash at Main Street and Goodrich Road in Clarence in January now faces two felony charges and a misdemeanor charge.

The Erie County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of Jessica Novak, 37, of Akron, on Wednesday morning. Deputies say Novak was arrested Tuesday following several weeks of investigation. She is charged with vehicular manslaughter - operating a vehicle impaired, and second-degree manslaughter, both felonies. She faces a third misdemeanor charge of reckless driving.

According to initial information provided by deputies in January, Novak was driving west on Main Street on January 19, when she struck a vehicle waiting to turn north onto Goodrich Road. The driver of that vehicle, Jeanette Helms of Clarence, was killed. Novak's vehicle went on to strike two other vehicles.

Novak is being held in the Erie County Holding Center on $25,000 bail.