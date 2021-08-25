Driver arrested and facing charges after crash in Lewiston that killed his passenger

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WKBW) — A driver has been arrested and is facing charges after a crash in Lewiston that killed his passenger.

Lewiston police say 29-year-old Patrick Pardee turned himself in Wednesday and is charged with the following:

Second degree vehicular manslaughter

Driving while ability impaired by a combined influence of drugs

Third degree aggravated unlicensed operation

Traffic violation

According to police, Pardee crashed his car into a tree off Lewiston Road near Riverdale Cemetery on June 18. The passenger in the vehicle, 32-year-old Matthew Maines of Youngstown was pronounced dead at the scene.