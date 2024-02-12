'Dream come true': Local rescues send four dogs to the Puppy Bowl

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Move over Super Bowl, we're sending hometown heroes to the Puppy Bowl to win the "Lombarky" trophy.

"It's puppies playing football, what else do you need to turn on the TV and watch that" asked Julie Starr, founder of Buddy's Second Chance Rescue.

Buddy's sent two pups to the bowl this year, they've been going for the past three. They sent Gunner and Gracie to represent WNY.

"They are not purebreds they're mutts but you know what they're beautiful and they got picked to play in the puppy bowl, so I mean what's better than that," said Starr.

Also picked were Loki and Bear, brothers from Nickel City Rescue.

"They're on actually opposite teams, so they're like the Kelce brothers, you know? opposite teams playing against each other," said Nicole Rovnak of Nickel City.

The game took place in Glen Falls, N.Y. and aired on Animal Planet Sunday afternoon and Team Ruff ended up going home with the win.

But the goal is to give more rescues a forever home.

"We're saving someone down south that might face potential euthanasia, we might be pulling a dog off the street, we're promoting a safe space for these dogs. Being a part of the puppy bowl has been a dream come true," said Rovnak.