Downtown Buffalo florist prepares for Valentine's Day

Buffalo, N.Y. (WKBW) — Valentine's Day is just around the corner and at Maureen's Buffalo Wholesale Flower Market, the team is in full bloom preparing for one of their busiest days of the year.

“It’s an honor, a privilege and a responsibility to deliver the prices and quality we always have,” said Maureen Bartley, the owner of the flower market. “Many florists are offering smaller arrangements, but we maintain our beautiful size and quality.”

With over 25 years in the business, she caters to all occasions—weddings, parties, funerals and more. While also accommodating all price ranges and budgets.

"Everyone deserves flowers," said Davante Walker, one of the managers at Maureen's. “There shouldn’t be a cap on who can and who can’t.”

The flower market has nearly 30,000 rose stems in house and is also offering a dozen roses for $25.

Maureen's is open from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

