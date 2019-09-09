POLICE: Driver crashed into ambulance, gave fake name

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — An 18-year-old is facing a number of charges after police say he crashed into ambulance that was responding to an emergency.

Around 1:30 this morning, Buffalo Police say the AMR ambulance was driving down Washington Street when it was hit by a car at the intersection of Tupper Street. The ambulance flipped on its side during the crash, and two crew members inside were taken to ECMC.

Buffalo Police say the driver of the car, 18-year-old Mikel Ayala of Buffalo gave them a fake name at the scene. He was arrested and charged with forgery, criminal impersonation and identity theft, as well as issued a summons for imprudent speed and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle among other things.

The two ambulance crew members were treated and released from the hospital. Ayala was also treated at ECMC.