Downtown Buffalo Christmas tree lighting at Rotary Rink happening this weekend

Rotary Rink at Fountain Plaza
Rotary Rink at Fountain Plaza will have free skating, fireworks and a tree lighting
Posted at 5:45 AM, Dec 02, 2021
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The lights go on in Downtown Buffalo this Saturday, December 4 to kick off the holiday season in Buffalo.

The 2021 Downtown Christmas Tree Lighting Celebration at Rotary Rink at Fountain Plaza is sponsored by ACV Auctions also marks the official opening of the free ice skating season in the heart of Downtown Buffalo. The event begins at 5 p.m. with free ice skating.

The countdown to the lighting of the official tree and fireworks display over Fountain Plaza starts at 6 p.m.

Immediately following the fireworks and tree lighting, the fun will continue with visits with Santa, free horse and wagon ride, holiday gifts, and more.

Ice skating admission is free and ice skate rentals are available; $2 for children and $3 for adults. Guests are encouraged to bring their own ice skates and avoid waiting in the ice-skate rental line.

Santa will visit with children from 6:30-8 p.m.

For more information, click here for the event page on Facebook.

