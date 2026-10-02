Doug Flutie brings back Flutie Flakes to support autism foundation as he returns to Buffalo

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Nearly three decades after Flutie Flakes first became a hit with Buffalo Bills fans, Doug Flutie is bringing the cereal back to Western New York with a renewed focus on supporting autism programs and services.

Flutie was back in Orchard Park on Friday ahead of his appearance as the Bills' Legend of the Game on Sunday. During his visit, the former Bills quarterback toured the new Highmark Stadium and met with fans.

His return also marked the relaunch of Flutie Flakes, the cereal that helped launch fundraising efforts for the Doug Flutie Jr. Foundation for Autism in 1998.

“We are relaunching Flutie Flakes with the new stadium, with the sensory rooms for autism that are Doug Flutie rooms in the stadium,” Flutie said.

The limited-edition cereal will be available at select stores across Western New York and online. Proceeds will benefit the Doug Flutie Jr. Foundation for Autism.

According to Flutie, the original Flutie Flakes campaign laid the groundwork for the foundation's fundraising efforts. The organization is now approaching $50 million raised to support people with autism and their families.

“We got the word out. And that was the number one thing that we did. Now we are in a position where we are bringing more and more money and making a difference in the communities, building schools, camps, toys, adaptive wheelchairs, you name it,” Flutie said.

Flutie said he remains grateful for the support he received from Western New York during his playing days and remembers the overwhelming response from fans when the cereal first launched.

“The signings were ridiculous. You couldn't handle the crowd. I had a two-hour signing set up that ended up three and a half hours, and I still didn't get to everyone inside the building,” Flutie said.

The original Flutie Flakes sold 3.5 million boxes. Ty Ballou, president of Ballou Sports and Entertainment, said the success of the cereal and the foundation would not have been possible without Bills fans.

“Bills fans, I can't thank you enough for all you've done. Again, it would have never happened anywhere else. And to think that Doug and the foundation will do nearly $50 million, it's inconceivable,” Ballou said.

For Flutie, the return of the cereal is about more than nostalgia.

“To bring it back, it's fun. It's nostalgic for me, but it's also bringing attention to the foundation, and that's the number one thing — bring more attention to the foundation and also raise some funds,” Flutie said.

Flutie Flakes will be available locally at Tops and Market in the Square stores. Fans can also purchase the cereal through Amazon.