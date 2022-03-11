Watch
Double-shooting claims woman's life in Buffalo

Erica Ralston was injured back in January
Photo provided by family
Erica Ralston was shot on Auburn Avenue in January 2022. She died from her injuries a few weeks later.
Posted at 3:59 PM, Mar 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-11 15:59:35-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A double-shooting has ended in tragedy for a Western New York family.

36-year-old Erica Ralston was one of two people shot on Auburn Avenue back on January 25, 2022.

Ms. Ralston's sister contacted 7 News on March 11 to let us know her sister sadly died from her injuries on February 8. Her sister also provided the accompanying photo.

Buffalo Police confirmed this to 7 News when we reached out to them, adding that the incident is still being investigated.

A 47-year-old Buffalo man was also injured in that shooting. Police have not provided an update on his condition.

