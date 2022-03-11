Double-shooting claims woman's life in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A double-shooting has ended in tragedy for a Western New York family.

36-year-old Erica Ralston was one of two people shot on Auburn Avenue back on January 25, 2022.

Ms. Ralston's sister contacted 7 News on March 11 to let us know her sister sadly died from her injuries on February 8. Her sister also provided the accompanying photo.

Buffalo Police confirmed this to 7 News when we reached out to them, adding that the incident is still being investigated.

A 47-year-old Buffalo man was also injured in that shooting. Police have not provided an update on his condition.