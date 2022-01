BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police say two people were shot late Tuesday night in the city's Grant Ferry neighborhood.

Investigators say the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. on Auburn Avenue.

One man and one woman were shot — both were taken to Erie County Medical Center. Police did not provide any information on what condition they were in.

Investigators are looking for help and police are asking anyone with information to call (716) 847-2255.