Don Vidler of Vidler's is becoming a Christmas movie regular

EAST AURORA, NY {WKBW-TV} — By day he runs the show at Vidler's in East Aurora, but Hollywood may soon come calling. Don made an appearance in the latest film being shot in Western New York. Don says "I've been typecast as a store manager, I tell them I have more range."

This isn't Don's first time showing up in a holiday movie from producer, director Fred Olen Ray. "He's photogenic, Don Vidler is a very photogenic person." according to the film maker.

The director asked Don to wear something "Christmasy" and Don put on his special holiday suit. Buffalo Niagara Film Commissioner Tim Clark says "That Christmas suit he wore was priceless."

Don says that having East Aurora and Vidler's appear in films has been great for tourism. He says one couple stopped in all the way from northern Maine, adding "And they drove down here only because they saw his (Fred Olen Ray) movies and they wanted to see this town. They looked it up and saw there was a store and that's why they came here."

Vidler's 5 & 10 is on Main Street in East Aurora. You can find more information at their website.

