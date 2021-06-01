Dog dies after being left in hot car in Goat Island parking lot

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — A dog has died and an Ohio man is facing charges after the animal was left in a hot car at a parking lot on Goat Island.

New York State Parks Police were called to Lot #2 at Niagara Falls State Park Monday afternoon. Bystanders had called for help after seeing a dog inside a black Jaguar with the windows up. Police say the dog appeared to be in distress when they got there.

The Niagara SPCA says police broke the window of the car to get the dog out, and tried to bring it to the SPCA, but it died along the way.

Police say the dog died of extreme heat exhaustion. The Ohio man has been charged with felony animal cruelty and leaving a companion animal inside a vehicle.

The Niagara SPCA said in a Facebook page that it's "sad that the public continually has to be reminded not to leave dogs in hot cars." It was 70 degrees outside at the time when the dog was left in the car. Inside the car, it was 106 degrees.