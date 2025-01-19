Dog abandoned in dumpster outside Wheatfield restaurant

WHEATFIELD, N.Y. (WKBW) — An investigation is underway after a dog was found inside a dumpster behind a restaurant in Wheatfield on Saturday.

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office was notified at about 12:45 p.m. of a dog inside a dumpster behind Nelson's Cafe.

The sheriff's office said the dog was rescued and turned over to SPCA Agent Rinehart.

An initial investigation revealed that occupants of a dark-colored truck abandoned the dog about 40 minutes prior.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Niagara County SPCA Investigator Jon Bondi at (716) 731-4368 ext 316.