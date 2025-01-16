Reward offered after dog was found in dumpster in Town of Niagara

TOWN OF NIAGARA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A dog was found in the dumpster in the parking lot of a Town of Niagara Wendy's on Wednesday.

The Town of Niagara Police Department posted photos of the dog and a white vehicle and said they are looking to speak to the driver of the vehicle.

Town of Niagara Police Department

In addition, police said local attorney Dominic Saraceno has offered an award of $3,000 for any information that leads to the arrest of the individual or individuals responsible for the incident.

Anyone with information regarding the vehicle or driver is asked to contact police at 716-215-1480 or Niagara County SPCA Inv. Jon Bondi at 716-731-4368 Ext 316.

Police said the dog is currently in the care of the Niagara SPCA.