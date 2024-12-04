Doctor weighs in on health care coverage change set to impact thousands of Western New Yorkers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A significant health care change is set to impact thousands of Western New Yorkers.

Dozens of providers with Buffalo Medical Group will become out of network for medicare patients who use Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield.

Doctor John Notaro is a Primary Care Physician and the Medical Director at BMG. He explained what he wants patients to know about the change.

"I want them to know why we've decided to not renew our relationship with Highmark next year and the answer to that question is that we're looking to cultivate relationships with insurance companies that support the investments we are making for patients," said Dr. Notaro.

Dr. Notaro said BMG's urgent care facility in Williamsville is an example of one of those investments.

"Our urgent care office is simply considered to be an extension of our primary care office, so there's no opportunity for them to bill the insurance company," said Dr. Notaro. "The difference we have with Highmark is they're not supportive of those investments. Other insurance companies are."

Many of Notaro's Medicare patients are with Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield, but come July 1, he and 46 other primary care physicians with BMG will become out-of-network under the plan.

"Medicare beneficiaries have perfect freedom of movement, particularly during open enrollment season," said. Dr. Notaro. "There are other insurance companies that we have good relationships with that they can change to."

He advised patients impacted by the insurance change to speak with an independent broker about their insurance options.

"We're finished with our negotiations with Highmark for now," said Dr. Notaro. "My natural inclination is to turn to the patients now and help them find good options."

Last month we spoke with Jim and Janice Horbowicz of Clarence who said they don't want to have to find a new doctor and they wish Highmark and BMG would have negotiated a deal to keep everyone covered.