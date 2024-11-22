'Anxiety and the stress': Buffalo Medical Group patients frustrated over future change in coverage

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The announcement this week that dozens of primary care physicians with Buffalo Medical Group will become out of network under Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of WNY Medicare Advantage has many patients concerned.

BMG doctors will leave that network on July 1, 2025, so most of their Highmark Medicare Advantage patients impacted would need to find a new doctor before then if theirs is no longer covered. If they want to keep their BMG doctor they'll need a new provider and open enrollment ends December 7.

Jim and Janice Horbowicz of Clarence said they don't want to have to find a new doctor and they wish Highmark and BMG would have negotiated a deal to keep everyone covered.

"My wife, Janice contacted Michael Wooten because she's been hearing information about the negotiations between Highmark and Buffalo Medical Group because of that she felt that the patient's voice was not being heard," said Jim.

"I can either switch my medical plan. I can switch my doctor. It's not a pleasant thought," said Janice, who has had the same doctor for 15 years.

We're told about 40 out of roughly 3,500 doctors will be impacted. Highmark and BMG said they negotiated for several months, and in a statement, Highmark said, "We're disappointed in this decision." It also said, "BMG's specialist providers will remain in-network."

