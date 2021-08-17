Disney's 'Frozen' cast reunites in Buffalo to begin rehearsals

BUFFALO, NY — "For the first time in forever," the theatrical cast of Disney's "Frozen" is back together.

The group began rehearsals Monday in Buffalo, ahead of the relaunch of their North American tour. The tour was previously postponed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Performances will kick off at Shea's Performing Arts Center in Buffalo, beginning Sept. 10.

"Frozen" will run for two weeks in Buffalo, with their final show set for Sept. 24.

Shea's Performing Arts Center announced this week that masks will be required for all audience members, regardless of vaccination status. Masks must be worn during arrival, the performance and departure.

Tickets are available on Shea's website, and Ticketmaster.